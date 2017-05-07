*On Tuesday, April 25, in honor of Autism Awareness Month, Micah’s Voice — a non-profit organization that offers support to families affected by autism — hosted a special evening at a private Hollywood Hills home with a select group of patrons to raise awareness and funds.

The event raised more than $12,000 and although the weather proved more than a tad bit windy in the beautiful hills of southern California’s Studio City, attendees mingled happily while enjoying good food and beverages, panoramic views of Los Angeles, and special performances by Multi- GRAMMY® Award-winning artists Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Shawn Stockman (of Boyz II Men).

Each year Micah’s Voice hosts a major concert benefit to raise funds for those living with autism. Last April, the organization sponsored Back in the Day, which was hosted by James Corden and honored Jamal Crawford, Martin Lawrence and Leaps n Boundz. The benefit concert featured performances by Boyz II Men and Tank, welcomed celebrity guests including Nick Lachey, Bruno Mars, Chris Paul and Holly Robinson Peete and raised $100,000.

Micah’s Voice was founded in 2013 by Shawn and Sharhonda Stockman. Micah, one of the Stockmans’ twin sons, was diagnosed with autism at 2-years-old and their journey led them to establish the nonprofit organization. The mission of Micah’s Voice is to help children on the autism spectrum achieve the best quality of life possible and provide resources and financial support for intensive therapies and treatment to those in greatest need.

Stockman, a very personable man and surprisingly good guitarist, was outside the usual “classy” attire when performing with Boyz II Men (who he jokingly referred to as “Those other guys” on this night). Tonight he sported a black beanie with the word RARE in white on one side; and a red sweatshirt with RIP R&B in red. After revealing that an astounding 70,000 people are diagnosed with autism, Shawn Stockman told the audience that “We encounter a person with autism practically everyday.”

“We have been doing this for four years now and the support and differences we’ve been able to make in others’ lives gives us an incredible feeling,” states the Stockman’s in a press release. “We are very passionate about this and will not stop raising awareness and helping families in need.”

Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and Shawn Stockman performed with acoustic guitars to a Boyz II Men song “Water Runs Dry” written by Babyface and a few other classics. The talented Stockman had everyone on their toes by playing everything from pop to blues and from rock and roll to classic soul.

Learn more about Micah’s Voice, apply for a grant or see how you can help support children on the autism spectrum by visiting the Micah’s Voice website here.

Below Shawn Stockman welcomes patrons to the 2nd Annual Micah’s Voice Benefit on April 25, 2017

Shawn Stockman and Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds perform together in video below.