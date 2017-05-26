*Now that the Michael Jackson estate has thrown a monkey wrench into the plans of Netflix and Lifetime by not licensing the late entertainer’s muic to their project, they might as well move on to plan b. That is if they have a plan b. After all, how do you do a project on MJ without his music?

As has been reported, Lifetime TV released a trailer for its film “Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland” based on “Remember The Time: Protecting Michael Jackson In His Final Days,” a 2014 book written by Jackson’s bodyguards Bill Whitfield and Javon Beard. Michael Jackson impersonator Navi stars as the late pop icon. “Michael Jackson: Searching For Neverland” is scheduled to air on Monday, May 28.

Then there is Netflix. It’s working on deal for a script on the life of MiJac as told from the perspective of his pet monkey Bubbles. Yes, you read that correctly. Taika Waititi, who directed the upcoming Thor: Ragnarok, was slated to co-helm the stop-animation feature with Mark Gustafson. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that the deal neared $20 million and included worldwide rights.

If we’re reading the estate’s statement correctly, it pretty much says that litigation could follow for what it claims is unauthorized use of Jackson’s “music, images, video and films” that seek to exploit Jackson’s legacy.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: UH OH! IYANLA VANZANT ADDRESSES LAURA GOVAN’S ‘MATERIALISTIC’ TV PERSONALITY (WATCH)

The estate also says it has “numerous projects in development” which, presumably unlike the aforementioned projects, “respect, honor and celebrate Michael’s life and legacy.” The executors said they were not yet ready to announce these projects.

Check out the full statement from the Michael Jackson Estate below:

“To clear up any confusion or misperceptions about unsanctioned Michael Jackson projects currently in the news — including a Lifetime television movie and an animated film script recently purchased by Netflix — the Estate of Michael Jackson does not license or permit the use of any rights it owns, including to Michael’s music, images, video and films, for use in unauthorized works seeking to exploit Michael’s legacy. The Estate itself has numerous projects in development, all of which respect, honor and celebrate Michael’s life and legacy along with his extraordinary artistry that touched fans throughout the world. When the executors are ready to announce them, they will. As Michael said countless times about his own work, the quality goes in before the name goes on.”