*Michael Strahan is setting up shop in the reality TV business.

The “Good Morning America” host’s SMAC Entertainment production company has signed an unscripted TV development deal with ITV America, reports Variety. Under the pact, SMAC will develop a range of projects for network, cable and streaming buyers.

Strahan and his producing partner at SMAC, Constance Schwartz-Morini, already have a relationship with ITV on the NFL Network series “Take My Ride.” The parties have also teamed on projects with Wiz Khalifa and on adaptations of existing ITV formats.

“Constance and I have an enormous amount of respect for the team at ITV America and the group’s spirit of creative risk, support and collaboration, which is key for us as producers and entrepreneurs,” said Strahan.

In addition to his “GMA” co-anchor gig, the former New York Giants linebacker is also an NFL analyst for Fox Sports and the host of ABC’s primetime revival of “$100,000 Pyramid.”

“Michael is a total class act: kind, engaged and authentic, whether he’s speaking to an assistant or to a network president,” said ITV America CEO Brent Montgomery. “His expertise and ability to navigate everything from sports and game shows to docs and competition, along with his and Constance’s keen instincts for what resonates with audiences, make SMAC an amazing partner for ITV America.”