“Chewing Gum” creator Michaela Coel is already being praised for her newest project — a black love story musical — and the film isn’t slated for release until 2018.

Coel stars alongside Arinzé Kene in “Been So Long” — which is described as “a neon soaked, modern day romance set on the streets of London’s musical hot-bed of Camden.”

The film, which was originally written by Ché Walker for the stage, follows Simone (Coel), a single mom who meets a handsome stranger named Raymond (Arinzé Kene) while out for a rare night on the town with her friends. The musical tackles the issue of rapid gentrification in London and has been described as “spirited and lively” and distinctively British, per ebony.com.

Coel announced the news on her Instagram page with the hilarious caption: “Che Walker, the man whom if it was not for I wouldn’t be an actress (is that correct grammar?), wrote a film, and for him, I’d do anything: including honour a character in his film and shave my hair off. Been So Long. This is the first image released by Cannes.Don’t ask me when it’s out mans don’t know. ❤ #NoWeAreNotDating#ThisFilmWillNotBoyBlockMe”

Fabien Westerhoff, CEO of Film Constellation, the firm behind the project, said “Been So Long” is a “refreshing new musical, exploring desire and ambition from a female perspective.”

Filming on the project just wrapped and Film Constellation plans to introduce it to buyers at the Cannes Film Market later this month.

Directed by Tinge Krishnan, “Been So Long” also stars George MacKay, Ronke Adekoluejo, Luke Norris, and Rakie Ayola.

