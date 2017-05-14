*A bunch of delusional Millennials came for Miley Cyrus after she expressed her opinion about the current, tragic state of Hip-Hop.

During her recent interview with Billboard magazine, Cyrus claimed that Hip-Hop lyrics focused too much on “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock,” and she’s not here for any of it.

Meanwhile, progressives and folks over age 30, who long ago decided that Hip-Hop is dead, are wondering: Where is the lie in what she said?

Seriously, turn on the radio to any station playing Hip-Hop and 99% of the lyrics are the same: misogynoir, womanizing, sex, cooking up drugs in the kitchen, celebrating drug abuse, violence for the sake of being violent, poppin’ bottles in the club… then back home for more unprotected sex, drugs, womanizing and misogynoir. Then they got the nerve unanimously agree that: “these hoes ain’t loyal.”

Umm… why would a hoe be loyal to a trick? Where is the logic?…. I’m talking to you Chris Brown.

Cyrus took to Instagram on Saturday to address the backlash she got for saying she’s not as much of a fan of the genre as she once was. She shared a photo from the Billboard shoot along with the following statement:

“When articles are read it isn’t always considered that for hours I’ve spoken with a journalist about my life , where my heart is, my perspective at that time, and the next step in my career. Unfortunately only a portion of that interview makes it to print, & A lot of the time publications like to focus on the most sensationalized part of the conversation. So, to be clear I respect ALL artists who speak their truth and appreciate ALL genres of music (country , pop , alternative …. but in this particular interview I was asked about rap) I have always and will continue to love and celebrate hip hop as I’ve collaborated with some of the very best! At this point in my life I am expanding personally/musically and gravitating more towards uplifting, conscious rap! As I get older I understand the effect music has on the world & Seeing where we are today I feel the younger generation needs to hear positive powerful lyrics! I am proud to be an artist with out borders and thankful for the opportunity to explore so many different styles/ sounds! I hope my words (sung or spoken) always encourage others to LOVE…. Laugh…. Live fully…. to be there for one another… to unify, and to fight for what’s right (human , animal , or environmental ) Sending peace to all! Look forward to sharing my new tunes with you soon! – MC”

What do you think about Cyrus’ original statement and her response to the backlash? Sound off in the comments.

