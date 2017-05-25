*Fans of “Star” will see a lot more of Miss Bruce next season.

Deadline Hollywood reports that Miss Lawrence, the Bravo reality star behind the breakout character, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2 of the hit Fox series.

Co-created by Lee Daniels and Tom Donaghy, “Star” follows three young singers – running from their pasts and desperate for a new start – with ambitions of stardom, as they navigate the cutthroat music business.

Miss Lawrence joins series regulars Queen Latifah, Benjamin Bratt, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady, Ryan Destiny, Amiyah Scott and Quincy Brown.

The actor previously guest-starred on Daniels’ other hit Fox drama series “Empire,” as well as Bravo’s “Fashion Queens.”