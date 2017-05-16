*Newly-minted Miss USA, Kara McCullough, on Tuesday attempted to clarify her headline-making remarks about health care, saying now that it “should be a right” for everyone.

During the Q&A portion of Sunday’s Miss USA pageant, McCullough said she “definitely” believed that health care is a “privilege” that should be given only to people with jobs.

But on “Good Morning America” today (May 16), she said: “I am privileged to have health care and I do believe that it should be a right. I hope and pray moving forward that health care is a right for all worldwide.”

She continued, “I just want people to see where I was coming from. Having a job, I have to look at health care like it is a privilege.”

McCullough, a chemist at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, sent social media into a tizzy when she was asked by Miss USA pageant co-host Julianne Hough if health care should be a right or privilege.

“I’m definitely going to say it’s a privilege,” she said. “As a government employee, I am granted health care and I see firsthand that for one to have health care, you need to have jobs. So therefore, we need to continue to cultivate this environment that we’re given the opportunity to have health care as well as jobs to all the American citizens worldwide.”

Watch McCullough’s “GMA” interview below, followed by her original answer during the pageant: