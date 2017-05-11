*Missy Elliott is Elle Magazine’s June 2017 cover girl.

The super producer was chosen to front the publication’s Women in Music issue with a spread outfitted entirely by Marc Jacobs. In fact, he broke news of the cover in an Instagram shout out on Wednesday.

Holler!! The incredible @missymisdemeanorelliott in our Fall/Winter 2017 collection @stephenjonesmillinery Thank you @elleusa for the great cover and editorial pics. I love it!!!! 👊🏼👊🏽👊🏾👊🏿 A post shared by Marc Jacobs (@themarcjacobs) on May 10, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

For the cover, Missy sports a Marc Jacobs tracksuit, along with a Stephen Jones for Marc Jacobs hat.

In the cover story, Missy covers a wide range of topics, including the message of empowerment behind her famous “plastic bag suit” in the video for “The Rain [Supa Dupa Fly].”

“To me, the outfit was a way to mask my shyness behind all the chaos of the look,” she said. “Although I am shy, I was never afraid to be a provocative woman. The outfit was a symbol of power. I loved the idea of feeling like a hip-hop Michelin woman. I knew I could have on a blow-up suit and still have people talking. It was bold and different. I’ve always seen myself as an innovator and a creative unlike any other.”

Missy also talked about maintaining her integrity in the music business.

“One thing I won’t do is compromise. I will never do something based on what everybody else is telling me to do,” she said. “And have to kick myself in the ass every night. Nah. I have to make sure that it’s right. I’ve been through so many stumbling blocks to build a legacy, so I wouldn’t want to do something just to fit in. Because I never fit in.”