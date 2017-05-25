*When Adrienne Houghton deposited her two cents into the conversation about Mo’Nique dragging Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels and Oprah Winfrey in her comedy show at the Apollo, she must’ve known that she was get a response from the actress/comedian.

As we reported, the “The Real” hosts and guest co-host Kym Whitley weighed in on the topic and all agreed it would best for the four of them to work together as opposed to the divide that has now taken place. Specifically Mrs. Houghton had a problem with folks who believed Mo’Nique was “keeping it real” and wondered why she couldn’t have expressed herself in a more savory fashion, if you will.

“Now, I have an issue with people thinking that every time someone is loud or boisterous or saying something negative, that that’s them keeping it real,” Houghton stated. “Why does it always have to be that, just because you’re all over the place being loud and making a lot of noise, that that’s the truth and that’s real? Why can’t keeping it real be classy? Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘let me hold my peace and let me move on?’ Why can’t keeping it real be, ‘you know what – they may have done that but I’m going to respect that and move forward.’ Why can’t that be keeping it real?”

As you can imagine, it wasn’t long before Mo heard about what Houghton said and responded with this smooth gem:

And not surprisingly, she had more to say to Mrs. Houghton:

@theGrio @AdrienneBailon @AdrienneBailon we await your reply sister. This is Mo’Nique. I hope I’m not being to loud for you. Lol. — Mo’Nique Worldwide (@moworldwide) May 24, 2017

@moworldwide @theGrio @AdrienneBailon She gotta star in a real movie in order to get that nomination. pic.twitter.com/kV00chvsjq — Kenny G 🎅🏿 (@DaRealKhefner) May 25, 2017

