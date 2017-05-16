*Even though her controversial takedown of Oprah, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels has set the Internet on fire, comedian/actress Mo’Nique is NOT backing down on what she said.

As far as Mo’ is concerned, she’s not afraid of any further backlash that will most likely come her way for saying what she believes is the truth and she’s channeling comedy god, the late Richard Pryor to make her point.

Mo’Nique and her husband, Sidney Hicks, spoke with TMZ and they believe Oprah and Tyler Perry were participants in Lee Daniel’s campaign to label her “difficult to work with.”

Oh yeah, just in case you’re thinking she was just being funny, after all, it was delivered during a standup comedy routine the actress/funny woman wanted to make it clear that she was dead serious about the allegations.

As she told the Apollo Theater, the black Hollywood power trio … “Can suck my d*ck, if I had one!” (watch it below)

The bottom line to Mo’Nique is that as far as she’s concerned, she’s standing on the truth …. just like one of her heroes, Richard Pryor would.

And because of Mo’Nique’s controversial comments, her friend, fellow comedian co-host of the “The Talk,”has this response …

“Mo’Nique gave me one of my first jobs…I feel this is unfortunate because we love Lee Daniels and what he’s doing, we love Tyler Perry, we love Oprah Winfrey, and if there is a way for us to settle this…she’s an amazing actress and an amazing comic – so somehow we have to settle this together…and the hard part about this is other people make demands and they still get the work. I’m not saying I agree with what she did, I’m saying (is) I’m concerned about my friend right now.”

“The Talk” co-host Julie Chen added: “I just wonder if maybe a little bit of everything is true here… If she just said I’m sorry, I bet you doors would open up.” Sheryl Underwood, “I would agree.”