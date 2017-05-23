*Political Commentator Yvette Carnell interviewed Mo’Nique and released it exposing a big piece of the puzzle in understanding the fallout between Mo’nique, Tyler Perry, Oprah, and Lee Daniels.

According to Mo’Nique: “There was supposed to be back end money, no I was not a producer. I was given 5 percent of the movie. But at the end of the day there was no money”

At one point Carnell ask “You didn’t get paid a million dollars for Precious did you? Im just breaking this down in terms of winning an Oscar and not getting paid Oscar money” Mo’Nique responded “I got paid $50,000 to do Precious. When I got that in all fairness because it was never about the money. I did that movie for my friend, I did it for the challenge, and we did it because me and my husband said if we hit this out of the box it will save people’s lives.”

Mo’nique doesn’t sound difficult according to this new information. What are your thoughts EURweb readers?