*Dang, it appears Mo’Nique is not through fanning the flames of the fire she built under the boo-tays of Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry.

After going all the way in on the three moguls during a recent stand-up special last weekend at the Apollo, many are still wondering why Mo is so pissed at them.

Well, to answer that question, Mo’Nique and her husband Sidney broke it ALL down in the latest episode of their podcast “Mo’Nique & Sidney’s: Open Relationship.”

Here’s what to listen/watch out for in the above video:

1. Mo’Nique describing how Lee Daniels said a lot of bad things about her to a close friend of hers.

2. She details how Oprah used her molestation to create show content that divided her family

3. She tells how Tyler Perry tried to “steal” Precious from Lee Daniels and generally is just a messy b!tc#

Damn! Talk about spilling the tea! If you got some time on your hands, check it out above. And if by chance you didn’t see the actual video of her Apollo show, here it is:

So far, neither Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry or Oprah have responded to Mo’Nique’s assertions about them.