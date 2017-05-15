*During a Mother’s Day comedy special at the Apollo in Harlem, actress and comedian Mo’Nique popped off about being blacklisted in Hollywood.

It appears that Mo is still pissed about being thrown out to wolves from key Hollywood players, and she’s calling out Lee Daniels, Tyler Perry, and Oprah Winfrey.

Saturday night, she hosted a comedy special at the Apollo in Harlem and described her “blackballing” as “while-balling” because it’s white folks in Hollywood who no longer want to work with her.

She went off about falling out of flavor a couple years ago and ended her rant by naming those she feels are partly responsible, telling Lee, Tyler, and Oprah to “suck her d*ck”…if she had one.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Black Columnist (Stacy Washington) Quits After Being Suspended for Defending NRA

“No, I was not blackballed, I was white-balled by some black d—ks who had no balls,” the comedian said, implying that while it was white males who actually blackballed her, the black folks she thought had her back allowed it to happen.

“So, thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey. No, baby, I wasn’t blackballed… It would kill me not to say the real s—t. You are not paying me equally. You are not treating me fairly. Y’all could suck my d—k if I had one,” she added.

A fan shared video of Mo’Nique’s tirade against Oprah, Tyler, and Lee for tarnishing her career. It’s a sentiment she’s been quite vocal about in the past.

Check out the NSFW clip below: