*Mo’Nique is not done firing off at those she feels betrayed her and had a hand at stalling her entertainment career.

She recently opened up to fans through a podcast about her issues with Hollywood players such as Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels.

The Academy Award winning actress and comedian did a Periscope podcast with her husband in which she addressed the “suck my d—k” comments she made to the three A-listers.

In the latest episode of “Mo’Nique & Sidney’s: Open Relationship,” Mo’Nique vents on how Lee Daniels dissed her to mutual a close friend, how Tyler Perry tried to steal “Precious” from Lee and she explained why she holds such animosity towards Oprah.

“I am unapologetic to what I said to Oprah Winfrey, Tyler Perry and Lee Daniels,” she said on her podcast, addressing people who suggested she apologize and move forward.

“Mo’Nique says her issues with Oprah stem from years ago when Winfrey invited Mo’s brother Gerald (who she claims molested her as a child) on her show, as well as her mother and her alcoholic father. She says that Oprah called her before the show aired to say that her brother was scheduled to appear and at the time, Mo’Nique says that she warned Oprah, telling her:

“That n*gga is up to some scamming sh*t and I don’t want to fool with him. She [Oprah] says, “I want you to come on the show too.” And I told her, “I don’t want no parts of that, but I said everybody is allowed to change.” I shared with Oprah that me and my mother are not on good terms.”

Mo’Nique says that Oprah didn’t inform her that her parents would be on the show, along with her brother.

“She never said during that conversation, “Mo’Nique I’m going to have your mother on my show. I’m going to have your father on the show.”

Mo says she was blindsided that Oprah would have her brother AND her parents on the show. After the episode aired, Oprah called Mo’Nique but she did not apologize. Mo’Nique says she failed to tell Oprah about how upset she was about her family’s appearance on ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show.’

“I was caught up in the Oprah Winfrey world wind of that’s Oprah Winfrey so when she called, she never said, I want to apologize…I didn’t check it.”

Mo admits that after the episode aired, she didn’t confront Oprah about how she felt betrayed. It was her husband who said to her, “That’s not what we come from and you know that woman was out of order and you’re going to have to deal with that.”

What would Mo say to Oprah now?

“You had a crucial part in the dismemberment of my family,” she says on her podcast.

Continuing, “That’s why me and Oprah Winfrey has a problem. Don’t take my word, ask Oprah Winfrey.”

Mo’Nique says she eventually confronted Oprah during an event honoring black women in Hollywood, and at the time, Oprah apologized, saying: “If I did something that offended you, I’m sorry.”

See the clip below for all of Mo’s comments:

*Transcription of Mo’Nique’s commentary by theJasmineBrand.