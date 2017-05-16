Barry Jenkins attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

*Annapurna has inked a two-year film production deal with Pastel, the production company behind this year’s Best Picture Oscar winner “Moonlight.”

As part of the deal, Annapurna will get the rights to a feature film already in development from “Moonlight” director, Barry Jenkins.

Details of the plot are being kept under wraps, but Jenkins is also writing the script.

Annapurna, as a whole, will also focus their development initiatives on supporting and producing projects from exceptional and emerging filmmakers.

Brad Pitt's Plan B, the producers of "Moonlight," also have a production pact at Annapurna.





