*In preparation of Mothers Day, here’s a list of leading ladies who have graced the small screen from the 90s to today.

Clair Huxtable, “The Cosby Show” (1984)

We fell in love with the Cosby family soon as they premiered on our screens in the 80s. It wasn’t too long after we fell in love with Clair Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad). She was a career woman and mother who taught us the importance of equality and breaking the stereotypes of the role of a woman in and out of a household.

Aunt Viv, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” (1990)

Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert) was sassy, smart, and had no qualms about standing up for what she believed in. Who could forget about the time she taught us about the importance of self-love and self-acceptance and slayed her dance routine to “Everybody Dance Now” after feeling down about turning 40?

Rochelle, “Everybody Hates Chris” (2005)

TV moms back in the day certainly paved the way for our beloved mothers on television today, one of them being Rochelle (Tichina Arnold)! Rochelle always ensured that her family never came off looking bad. While her assertiveness and strictness could come off as too much, her actions were always motivated by the love for her family.

Rainbow Johnson, “Black-ish” (2014)

Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) is caring, stylish, and hilarious. She succeeds in balancing her wacky husband, four very different children, and one very outspoken mother-in-law.

Cookie Lyon, “Empire” (2015)

It wouldn’t be a Mother’s Day if we didn’t acknowledge the feisty Queen of the family empire herself, Cookie Lyon (Taraji P. Henson). The animal-print wearing mother of three talented young men has kept her family and fortune in-check with her gritty, cutthroat and edgy personality. Cookie has taught us all how to not allow people to take advantage of you and how to rightfully fight for yourself.

Cynthia Carmichael, “The Carmichael Show” (2015)

Played by Emmy Award-winning, Loretta Devine, Cynthia is Jerrod’s loud, proud and Christian mother. While she is known to hilariously speak her mind on whatever the issue at hand is, it all comes from a place of love. Season three of “The Carmichael Show” returns Wednesday, May 31st at 9/8c on NBC.