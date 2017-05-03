NAACP President to Join Dallas area Interfaith Leaders at Demonstration and Non-Violent Direct Action Training Against Killing of 15-Year Old by Police

Dallas, TX – NAACP President and CEO Cornell William Brooks will fly to Dallas this evening to join Dallas-area Interfaith leaders for a multi-faith community prayer in honor of Jordan Edwards, a 15 year old tragically killed by Balch Springs Police. Also, in attendance will be Dallas NAACP President Aubrey Hooper.

WHAT: Multi-Faith Prayer Vigil and Nonviolent Direct Action Training

WHEN: Wednesday May 3, 2017 at 7 PM CST

WHERE: Agape Temple A.M.E. Church, 3432 Mingo St., Dallas, TX 75223

The event will include prayers and statements and followed by a nonviolent direct action training led by Reverend Stephen Green, NAACP National Director, Youth and College Division. The family’s attorney Lee Merritt is also expected to attend.

Leaders speaking at tonight’s gathering include:

*Cornell William Brooks, President and CEO of the NAACP

*Rev. Dr. Michael Waters Senior Pastor at the Joy Tabernacle and Agape Temple A.M.E. Church and Faith Forward Dallas

*Imam Omar Suleiman of the Valley Ranch Islamic Center & Faith Forward Dallas

*Rabbi Elana Zelony of Congregation Beth Torah

*Pastor Michael Baughman of University Park UMC and Union Community Curator

*Reverend William Carlisle the Social Action Chair of the Greater Dallas District of the A.M.E. Church

*Sara Mokuria with Mothers Against Police Brutality

*Attorney Emanuel Obi the past Chair of J.L. Turner Legal Society and Principal at the Obi Firm

The group organizing the event, the People’s Consortium for Human and Civil Rights, Inc. have demanded 1) Balch Springs Police Department immediately fire all officers involved, 2) criminal charges be filed against all involved, 3) the immediate release of all dash camera and body camera footage, 4) and that the United States Congress enact the “End Racial Profiling Act of 2017.”

SEE: https://thepeoplesconsortium.org

*This event is free and open to the public.

