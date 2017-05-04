*You’ll have to admit that there’s something going on when it comes to travel via air. On the one hand, you’ve got the airlines seemingly going nuts on passengers.

Of course you’ve always had passengers going nuts on the airlines. And now there’s airport stripping.

Lately we’re seeing more and more of this. The most recent case happened the other day at Atlanta’s Hartsfield Airport when out of nowhere some chick thought it would be a good idea to parade around in her birthday suit.

Actually we hear she bought a ticket to somewhere with cash, THEN she disrobed and started waking around the facility (terminal B).

Needless to say there were plenty of video posted to social media showing the woman walking through the hallway and even posing in front of confused on-lookers.

It’s still unclear why the woman was naked or what she was doing at the airport.

See the videos below (WARNING: videos contain graphic pictures a/k/a nudity)

OTHER NEWS ON EURweb: ROSA PARKS’ PANCAKE RECIPE CALLS FOR UNIQUE INGREDIENT

VIDEO of the NAKED women walking in @ATLairport Conc B moments ago. Viewer Discretion is Advised. #ATL pic.twitter.com/btBz6imZN7 — Eric (@GoldboxATL) April 28, 2017

A travel/flying blog called View From the Wing write’s that here’s something about airports that causes people to want to get naked. The blog says that with the sheer number of people who travel, and the stresses involved, a certain number of them just take off their clothes.

Last year the blog also wrote about the man who walked through the Nashville airport naked and attempted to buy a ticket.

And in 2015 there was a man who stripped naked to protest a flight delay on US Airways.

And if you think getting naked in airports is a rare happening, think again:

A flight was delayed 11 hours after a passenger became unruly, stripped naked, and requested sex from a flight attendant.

A nearly naked man stormed a TSA checkpoint and got tased on the buttocks.

In May a woman stripped naked and kicked at the cockpit on a Frontier flight.

A naked man fell through the ceiling of Boston Logan’s terminal C.

Virgin America actually confirms that passengers are welcome to check-in in their underwear.