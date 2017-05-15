*Here’s an odd, out of left field story that’s got some folks scratching their heads. It seems there are some who for some reason are questioning legendary rapper Nas‘ sexuality.

It started happening over the weekend after his baby mama, Carmen Bryan, insinuated he might not be into women.

She had a very interesting response to followers on social media who wanted her take on a possible courtship between the rapper and Nicki Minaj.

“Relieved,” she replied to one Instagram user who asked. “I didn’t think my baby father still dated women.”

Like we said, her response was “interesting,” to say the least. In any event, if you missed it, last week, Nicki Minaj set the Internet ablaze after sharing a photo on Instagram snuggled up with the New York rapper. So naturally, dating rumors started to spread like wild fire.

As you can imagine, Carmen’s response instantly sparked rumors that quite possibly Nas likes men. But the talk was put to and end rather quickly (Nas hopes) after Bryan realized she misspoke. She later clarified:

“I’m used to Nas dating 19 yr olds, I’m actually glad to see him dating a woman!”