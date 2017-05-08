*Founders Entertainment has announced the lineup for the second annual Meadows Music And Arts Festival, taking place September 15-17 at Citi Field in Queens, New York.
Jay Z, Future, Nas, M.I.A., Migos and Erykah Badu are among the lineup for the festival, which has expanded to three days for its 2017 edition. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 10, at 12 p.m. EDT.
The Meadows Festival will be livestreamed exclusively by Jay Z’s Tidal in all countries and territories where the platform is available.
Also on the bill are LL Cool J, Big Boi, Ghostface Killah, Joey Bada$$ and Tory Lanez.
Last year, the Meadows festival was headlined by Kanye West, J. Cole, Chance the Rapper and Kygo, but took a hit when West left the stage an hour into his set (after he was told that his wife, Kim Kardashian, had been robbed at gunpoint in Paris), and The Weeknd cancelled his performance.
However, Founders, which also presents New York’s Governors’ Ball, considered the inaugural festival a success, reporting that it drew 35,000 fans on the first day and a sellout crowd of 50,000 on the second.
Below is the full Meadows Music And Arts Festival 2017 lineup:
Jay Z
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Gorillaz
Future
NAS
Bassnectar
Weezer
Run The Jewels
LL Cool J. feat. DJ Z-Trip
M.I.A.
Erykah Badu
Foster The People
Action Bronson
Migos
Big Gigantic
TV On The Radio
Two Door Cinema Club
Milky Chance
Broken Social Scene
Blood Orange
De La Soul
Joey Bada$$
Tegan and Sara
Tory Lanez
21 Savage
St. Paul and The Broken Bones
Ghostface Killah
Flatbush Zombies
Sleigh Bells
Big Boi
Marian Hill
Sky Ferreira
A-Trak
BADBADNOTGOOD
Lido
BROODS
Antibalas
GTA
Lizzo
Swet Shop Boys
Big Wild
Wild Belle
Kamaiyah
LÉON
Jacob Banks
Fantastic Negrito
Public Access T.V.
CRX
Circa Waves
Jordan Bratton
Youngr
Dams of the West
Dreamers
Dave
flor
Arkells
Formation
Mike Floss
Slaptop