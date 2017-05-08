*Founders Entertainment has announced the lineup for the second annual Meadows Music And Arts Festival, taking place September 15-17 at Citi Field in Queens, New York.

Jay Z, Future, Nas, M.I.A., Migos and Erykah Badu are among the lineup for the festival, which has expanded to three days for its 2017 edition. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 10, at 12 p.m. EDT.

The Meadows Festival will be livestreamed exclusively by Jay Z’s Tidal in all countries and territories where the platform is available.

Also on the bill are LL Cool J, Big Boi, Ghostface Killah, Joey Bada$$ and Tory Lanez.

Last year, the Meadows festival was headlined by Kanye West, J. Cole, Chance the Rapper and Kygo, but took a hit when West left the stage an hour into his set (after he was told that his wife, Kim Kardashian, had been robbed at gunpoint in Paris), and The Weeknd cancelled his performance.

However, Founders, which also presents New York’s Governors’ Ball, considered the inaugural festival a success, reporting that it drew 35,000 fans on the first day and a sellout crowd of 50,000 on the second.

Below is the full Meadows Music And Arts Festival 2017 lineup:

Jay Z

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Gorillaz

Future

NAS

Bassnectar

Weezer

Run The Jewels

LL Cool J. feat. DJ Z-Trip

M.I.A.

Erykah Badu

Foster The People

Action Bronson

Migos

Big Gigantic

TV On The Radio

Two Door Cinema Club

Milky Chance

Broken Social Scene

Blood Orange

De La Soul

Joey Bada$$

Tegan and Sara

Tory Lanez

21 Savage

St. Paul and The Broken Bones

Ghostface Killah

Flatbush Zombies

Sleigh Bells

Big Boi

Marian Hill

Sky Ferreira

A-Trak

BADBADNOTGOOD

Lido

BROODS

Antibalas

GTA

Lizzo

Swet Shop Boys

Big Wild

Wild Belle

Kamaiyah

LÉON

Jacob Banks

Fantastic Negrito

Public Access T.V.

CRX

Circa Waves

Jordan Bratton

Youngr

Dams of the West

Dreamers

Dave

flor

Arkells

Formation

Mike Floss

Slaptop