*More than two decades after Lauryn Hill sang the hook on Nas’ 1996 track “If I Ruled the World,” the pair are joining forces again for a North American tour, beginning in Chicago on Sept. 7 and wrapping in Vancouver on Oct. 11.

Comedian Hannibal Buress and reggae star Chronixx will also appear on select tour stops, according to Billboard.

The announcement comes after Nas gave a birthday shoutout to the former Fugees front woman last week (May 26). “Singing Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder style to my soul sister Ms Lauryn Hill blessings and blessings love. (Free the Big Bro Lord ),” Nas captioned his post.

Singing Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder style to my soul sister Ms Lauryn Hill blessings and blessings love. (Free the Big Bro Lord ) A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on May 25, 2017 at 6:17pm PDT

Tickets for the forthcoming tour go on sale Friday, June 2, at the Live Nation website. But, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 p.m. courtesy of Citi’s Private Pass program.

Tidal subscribers can also nab tickets early with a special pre-sale starting on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m.

View the tour schedule below:

^with Chronixx

+with Hannibal Buress and Chronixx

Sept 7 – ^Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept 8 – ^Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sept 10 – ^Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept 12 – ^Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Sept 14 – +Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Sept 15 – +Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept 20 – ^Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept 22 – +Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Sept 23 – ^Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sept 27 – ^Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sept 28 – ^Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory*

Sept 30 – ^Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Oct 3 – +San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

Oct 5 – ^Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 7 – +Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 – +Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Oct 11 – ^Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum