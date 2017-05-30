*More than two decades after Lauryn Hill sang the hook on Nas’ 1996 track “If I Ruled the World,” the pair are joining forces again for a North American tour, beginning in Chicago on Sept. 7 and wrapping in Vancouver on Oct. 11.
Comedian Hannibal Buress and reggae star Chronixx will also appear on select tour stops, according to Billboard.
The announcement comes after Nas gave a birthday shoutout to the former Fugees front woman last week (May 26). “Singing Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder style to my soul sister Ms Lauryn Hill blessings and blessings love. (Free the Big Bro Lord ),” Nas captioned his post.
Tickets for the forthcoming tour go on sale Friday, June 2, at the Live Nation website. But, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets on Wednesday, May 31 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, June 1 at 10:00 p.m. courtesy of Citi’s Private Pass program.
Tidal subscribers can also nab tickets early with a special pre-sale starting on Thursday, June 1 at 10 a.m.
View the tour schedule below:
^with Chronixx
+with Hannibal Buress and Chronixx
Sept 7 – ^Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept 8 – ^Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Sept 10 – ^Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept 12 – ^Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Sept 14 – +Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Sept 15 – +Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept 20 – ^Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sept 22 – +Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Sept 23 – ^Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Sept 27 – ^Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sept 28 – ^Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory*
Sept 30 – ^Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Oct 3 – +San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
Oct 5 – ^Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct 7 – +Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 10 – +Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Oct 11 – ^Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum