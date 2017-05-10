*Rumors of Nas and Nicki Minaj being a lowkey couple have been floating around since March, but an Instagram pic of the two posted yesterday appears to suggest that the loose talk is true.

The pair was photographed snuggled up, eyes closed, after enjoying a dinner date Tuesday night in Brooklyn. Minaj posted it to her Instagram with the caption: “Only KINGS recognize QUEENS.”

Only KINGS recognize QUEENS. @sweetchicklife has the best food 👅 congrats @nas 😜

The gossip blog Media Take Out had this rumored relationship on their radar in March. Their source said t the time:

Nicki and Nas have been close for a long time. Ever since working together [on the Right By My Side video] they’ve always had a cordial relationship.

When they worked together, Nicki was with [Meek Mill], and so nothing went down. But as soon as Nicki announced that she was single, Nas hit her up.

They’re still early in their relationship, and Nas is still courting her. But Nicki’s already got feelings for him.