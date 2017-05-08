*The National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM) will kick off Black Music Month in June with its fourth annual My Music Matters: A Celebration of Legends Luncheon on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at City Winery in Nashville, TN.

This year, the event will honor living legend Patti LaBelle, multi-GRAMMY ® Award winning gospel music icon Kirk Franklin, world renowned producer / songwriter / artist Teddy Riley, and acclaimed producer and composer David Porter for their enduring contributions to music and American culture. Phil Thornton (SVP & GM, RCA Inspiration) and Catherine Brewton (VP, Writer / Publisher Relations, BMI) will serve as the event co- chairs and masters of ceremonies.

NMAAM launched the Celebration of Legends Luncheon in 2014 to recognize African American music icons. The event is an extension of the Museum’s successful My Music Matters program, which is a platform for leaders and influencers to explore the global influence of African American music. Proceeds from the luncheon will benefit NMAAM, which is scheduled to open in Nashville in 2019.

NMAAM, the only museum dedicated to all dimensions of African American music, is focused on preserving the legacy and celebrating the accomplishments of African Americans who have created, influenced and inspired more than 50 music genres around the world. The museum will share the story of African American music – the soundtrack of America – with exhibits that integrate history with interactive technology.

“Recognizing each of this year’s honorees solidifies NMAAM’s vision, which is to be the global destination for music lovers of all generations and to inspire, educate, and transform your appreciation of American music,” said H. Beecher Hicks III, President and CEO of NMAAM. “We have all been touched by the music of these legendary icons so the Museum is honored to bring them into the city of Nashville to pay tribute to their stellar careers.”

Single tickets for the Celebration of Legends Luncheon are $175 and tables of ten are $1,500; both are available for purchase online at NMAAM.org. For sponsorship opportunities, contact NMAAM’s development department at 615-301-8724 or via email at [email protected].

