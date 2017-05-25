*NBC has pushed back its live musical event “Bye Bye Birdie” to 2018 due to lead Jennifer Lopez’s busy schedule, the network announced Thursday.

The special was supposed to air this December, but J.Lo wasn’t able to squeeze in preparations for the musical alongside her current slate, which includes her other NBC shows “Shades of Blue” and “World of Dance,” and her residency in Las Vegas.

NBC president Bob Greenblatt revealed Thursday that “Bye Bye Birdie” will now premiere in December of next year, with J.Lo set to both executive produce and star as Rosie Alvarez.

She will produce alongside her producing partners, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, along with executive producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. The adaptation will be written by Harvey Fierstein, who also wrote the teleplay for and will be starring in the upcoming Hairspray Live.

In March, Nick Jonas revealed he’s been talking to Lopez about possibly joining the production.