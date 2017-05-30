NBC‘s new dance competition series “World of Dance” led by Jennifer Lopez (who also serves as an executive producer), Derek Hough, Ne-Yo and host/mentor Jenna Dewan Tatum premieres May 30th. Ne-Yo and Tatum were in New York at the Whitby Hotel to take questions from an enthusiastic crowd after the first episode was shown.

Known to be a tough critic, Ne-Yo let it be known he will not be letting up on his judgments.

“The grand prize is a million dollars,” he said, “and where I come from, you just don’t give anybody a million dollars. A million dollars! I’m not going to just hand you a million dollars. No! These are the best dancers in the world. So, I didn’t feel like I had to come in with kid gloves on.”

Dewan Tatum revealed that she is just as excited as the competitors.

“I’m excited that people are excited. What was so great for me is that I ultimately turned into their biggest cheerleader, especially for the first two or three episodes. That was organic and natural for me,” she went on to say. “That was not something that was planned. I was back there, I was invested in the performance. I was cheering them on. Then I got to be the first person they saw when they got off the stage.”

Commenting from a personal perspective, she explained how it felt from a dancer’s point of view.

“As a dancer, you know how nervous you are with each performance. You get off stage and there’s a surge of emotions. I got to be the first one there. It was all about that initial moment and that connection.”

Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will executive produce for Nuyorican Productions. Also executive producing are Kris Curry, Matilda Zoltowski, David Gonzalez, Matthew Everitt and Al Hassas. The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio.

