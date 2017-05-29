*On Monday, May 29, “The Real” celebrates Memorial Day! Recording artist and producer NE-YO stops by to talk about his new show World of Dance. He discusses mentoring young artists, including co-host Adrienne Houghton, and his acting aspirations. He also talks about his involvement in Hoberton School, an engineering school with a diversity initiative.

In addition, the hosts debate about a mobile game where children can play pretend plastic surgeons, and whether that sends a negative message about beauty.

Adrienne, “Beauty is Not Just on the Outside!”

NE-YO: You know what, I told, I told my agent, I don’t want… I don’t want them to give me any roles just because I’m NE-YO. I actually want to audition for it. If I suck, don’t give it to me. Like, I want to work for it.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: I heard that.

NE-YO: So I probably shouldn’t have said that ‘cause uh…

[The Real hosts laugh.]

NE-YO: I’ve been going on these auditions and I ain’t got nothing so…

[The Real hosts laugh.]

NE-YO: It’s a little humbling, a little bit, but I’m waiting on the right role to roll around for me. I just ain’t come across the right one yet.

[The Real audience applauds.

