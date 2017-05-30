*Whoa Nelly.

The 42-year-old rapper says he had no problem with Donald Trump in the years before his White House run. He even name-dropped the Orange One in his 2000 breakout hit “Country Grammar.”

“You know the thing about Donald Trump is that I liked Donald Trump, I did, I just don’t like Donald Trump as my president,” the rapper said in an interview with Page Six.

“He doesn’t surprise me as a person, he surprises me as a president because you don’t expect certain things, certain attitudes,” he explained.

Perhaps even more of a gripe is that his preferred choice of hotel is no longer an option.

“You know, I’m more or less mad at him because I can’t stay at his hotels now … I’ve been staying there for 15 years, and now you pull this?” he said.

