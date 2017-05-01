*If you was tuned in to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion show on Sunday you saw the truth come out as Porsha Williams revealed who told her Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd said they tried to drug and take advantage of her. Well, even if you didn’t see it, you probably won’t be surprised to learn it was none other than the now fired Phaedra Parks.

Naturally the episode ended on a cliffhanger, but NeNe Leakes was available to give her two cents about the shocking reveal on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“Phaedra been doing this bullsh*t for a very long time. Phaedra did the exact same thing to me, as we already discussed before, years ago on the show when she first came on,” Leakes told Cohen. “She tried to take me down and it didn’t work. Phaedra’s been doing stuff like this, she just got caught.”

And when a called asked NeNe to name the “shadiest” housewife of Atlanta, you know exactly who she gave the (dis)honor to.

“Clearly it must be Phaedra,” Leakes quickly shot back. When asked why she thinks Parks started the rumor about Burruss, NeNe then called her co-star sneaky.

“I think Phaedra is like a person … that has a way of wanting to be seen one way but she does all these things behind camera,” she explained. “She’s always been that way, this is not anything new. It may be new to you guys, but for us who work with her, we’ve always known her to be that person.”

However, Leakes wasn’t using all her venom on Phaedra Parks. Nope, as far as she’s concerned, Porsha said Williams is just as guilty. Chec k out her response when asked if she thinks Porsha “de-classes” the “RHOA” franchise.

“Porsha is not innocent at all,” she added. “If you and I decide to rob the bank together, if I mastermind it and you carry out the plan and we went before a judge, we both would be sentenced honey for life in prison child.”

“Porsha is just as guilty as Phaedra. She ain’t that damn dumb,” Leakes continued. “She’s just running around here saying somebody done raped her and wanted to do all this crazy stuff to her, she could have simply asked Kandi. Who sits up and carry this lie out throughout the entire season without even asking?”

Well next Sunday is the conclusion of the “RHOA” season so apart from Phaedra’s firing, which we already know about, we’ll see what the fallout from Williams’ words will be.