*Netflix is reportedly wrapping up a blockbuster deal for “Bubbles,” a stop motion animated, coming-of-age film about Michael Jackson’s pet chimp that was being shopped at the current Cannes Film Festival.

An insider says the pact is for worldwide rights and the figure is just under $20 million, reports Variety.

“This film is not about Michael Jackson because that’s not a story for me to tell — or a story I’d be comfortable telling — it’s about a chimpanzee’s fascinating journey through the complex jungle of human life,” said director Taika Waititi. “I think animation is the only way to approach a story like this.”

“It’s an idea that fascinates me and one I want to develop further,” Waititi told Deadline Hollywood. “Most people know I’m a huge Michael Jackson fan, so the main thing for me is to make sure it’s respectful of him and his legacy. I’m not interested in making a biopic; I want to focus on telling a story that blends fact and fantasy, about an animal trying to make sense of the world.”