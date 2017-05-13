*Netflix is rolling out a button that lets you skip the opening credits on some television shows, which is quite an interesting new feature considering there have been many times when this writer is watching one of her favorite shows and the system bypasses the opening credits all together. How curious to learn that this is not a preexisting feature.

The company announced that it was testing the button that will appear on the title of the show and display “skip intro.” The feature is yet to be available across all media platforms and presently only accessible on computers. A Netflix spokesperson said that the company is testing this function as part of several A-B tests it conducts every year, per Yahoo Finance.

READ RELATED STORY: Hey Tyrese, You Effed Up: A Brief Commentary On His Recent Social Media Tirade Against Black Women

The new “skip intro” button — first discovered by reddit users nearly a month ago — pops up as the title sequence starts to roll on both Netflix original series and third-party shows, EW reports.

This option comes as a relief for binge watchers who dislike watching the opening credits repeatedly. Reportedly, popular shows like “Stranger Things,” “House of Cards,” “Iron Fist” and “Mad Men” are available with this option.

Other TV shows that will be able to utilize the function include “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” “Sense8” and “Jessica Jones.”

Netflix has also announced the elimination of its five-star rating system in favor of a simple thumbs up and down.

Meanwhile, April is going to be a big month for Netflix Originals with new series and movies already on the calendar. In addition to a new standup special by comedian Louis C.K., the hilarious British comedy series “Chewing Gum” returns for a second season, and “Dear White People” the series kicks off, which is based on the 2013 movie.