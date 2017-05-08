*Would we really be that shocked to learn that inhaling a small amount of a powerful drug could end up being fatal?

Probably not.

But to learn that this same drug could KILL YOU just by TOUCHING it? Whoa, hold the phone!

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation put out a statement warning residents in Georgia about a number of deaths that have been linked to a new drug making the rounds in the Metro Atlanta area.

The drug is said to be a synthetic opioid called Furanyl Fentanyl,

Last January, the GBI and Gwinnett Country Sheriff’s office did a surprise raid on a pill factory and found a batch of the stuff.

According to Black Time Travel, upwards of 10 kilos of powder and pills was seized by officers — and all were labeled as oxycodone, but upon further investigation, the substance inside was found to be Furanyl Fentanyl.

