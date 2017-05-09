*After their rebellion kicked off in the fourth season finale of “Orange is the New Black,” the various factions of Litchfield struggle to unify as one powerful voice of resistance in the new trailer for Season 5.

Netflix released the official trailer Tuesday showing the women taking control of the prison and trying to chart a new course forward, including agreeing upon a list of demands.

“You’ve done a girl wrong, Mr. Caputo, and we want justice,” Taystee (Danielle Brooks) says in the new footage.

Here’s Netflix’s official description for Season 5, which arrives on June 9:

“A riot sparked by Poussey’s death quickly escalates when the inmates gain control of the prison. Once they get a taste of power, chaos ensues through the halls of Litchfield. In real time and over the course of just three days, season five of Orange Is The New Black will leave the inmates’ lives forever changed as they are emboldened to fight for redemption, resolution and the respect they deserve.”

Last month, Netflix released the first three minutes of the new season, in which Daya (Dascha Polanco) was seen with the gun she had obtained in last season’s finale, pointing it at one of the Litchfield guards.

Watch the new, official trailer below: