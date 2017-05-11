*To promote her hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend, Melissa McCarthy suited up as her aggressive alter-ego Sean Spicer to perform a delightful rendition of “I Feel Pretty.”

In the clip, McCarthy starts out as herself, lip-synching the West Side Story ditty and frolicking through the “SNL” set to the hair and makeup team, who transform her into the embattled White House Press Secretary.

She continues on as Trump’s mouthpiece, twirling all the way back to a set made to look like an empty White House Press Room for the big finish.

Watch the video below: