*Greg Hardy doesn’t just believe he can return to the NFL following his 2015 domestic violence case that derailed his career, but he thinks a spot is waiting for him in the NFL Hall of Fame.

“I’m working to get the Greg Hardy name back in good standings, and for redemption,” he told Bleacher Report about playing in the Spring League that began this year. “An apologetic, happy comeback. Get to the Hall of Fame.”

The Spring League is an independent outfit described as a showcase for professional football talent. Hardy believes it’s the perfect place for him to begin rehabilitating his image.

“I’m kind of on the black side of things right now, with the perception of my persona,” he told Bleacher Report. “It’s hard to fight the fans. You can’t be right about somebody if you don’t know them — that’s just a basic common decency fact. But nobody wants to attest to that, so I have to show that Greg Hardy is not a f—ing psychopath. And I say ‘f—ing’ because it’s that extreme. I want people to see that, instead of reading and believing the latest stories.”

Hardy continues to stress that he should not have been suspended for the domestic violence incident involving his former girlfriend, Nicole Holder, in 2014. Although the charges were dropped and Hardy’s record was expunged, Deadspin released photos from the night of the incident that showed bruising to Holder’s back, jaw and feet.

In an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter in 2016, Hardy said he was “innocent” and “pictures are pictures, and they can be made to look like whatever they want to.”

In the interview with Bleacher Report, he is standing by his stance that he only should have been suspended if he was convicted.

“Guilty? I mean, the United States of America said I wasn’t,” he told Bleacher Report. “But apologetic, most definitely. I’m sorry for anything I did wrong. I never wanted to do anything wrong.”

Hardy, 28, also is currently on probation for a 2016 arrest for cocaine possession in Richardson, Texas. He avoided jail earlier this year with a plea deal and was sentenced to two years’ probation, community service and was fined $500.