*Nick Cannon is mourning the death of childhood friend Monique Clark, the mother-of-three who was killed in the shooting spree at a San Diego pool party.

“My heart hurts with great sadness tonight. I just learned that the one life lost in the senseless and tragic mass shooting in San Diego was my childhood friend, who was more like family, Miss Monique Clark,” the former “America’s Got Talent” host wrote on Instagram.

“Such a beautiful spirit with an infectious smile. I have nothing but wonderful memories of this Angel. Tears can’t express the pain and shock. A mother of 3, a sister, a daughter, a cousin, a friend and a Queen… Rest in Paradise,” he added.

Cannon included an image of himself laughing with Clark and another friend on a staircase.

Clark was killed by Peter Selis, 49, an auto mechanic who opened fire Sunday evening on a group of black and Hispanic revelers at the upscale La Jolla Crossroads apartment complex. Initial reports suggested the shooting might have been racially motivated, but Clark, who is white, was discovered to have been distraught about a recent breakup with his girlfriend, cops said.

Brandishing a beer as well as a .45-caliber handgun, Selis injured seven other people before police shot him dead, officials said.

Selis called his former girlfriend during the rampage, telling her he had already shot people and that cops were converging on him, Police Chief Shelley Zimmermann said Monday.

“[He] talked to his girlfriend as he continued to fire [his] weapon,” she said.

Clark leaves behind three daughters — Amaya, 13, Aliyah, 11, and Madison, 2, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her mother to raise money for her funeral.