*During a visit to the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday, May 23, Nicki Minaj played coy when asked to address rumors that she is dating fellow rapper Nas.

“He’s so dope,” she said. “He’s a king, he’s such a king. … Shout out to Queens, New York. I have to say that. We’re both from Queens. And he is the king of Queens, and I’d like to think I’m the queen of Queens.”

Ellen continued to press until Minaj actually answered the question. The TV host asked if they’ve had any sleepovers.

“We have,” Nicki said with a laugh. “I go to him. I just thought him coming to me was too forward.”

But apparently, the sleepovers are not of the adult variety.

“I’m just chillin’ right now. I’m celibate,” the Grammy nominee revealed. “I wanted to go a year without dating any man. I hate men. … I might make an exception to the rule for him ’cause he’s so dope.”

Watch below:

Minaj and Nas first sparked dating rumors earlier this month when she shared a photo of them cozying up at the Los Angeles restaurant Sweet Chick. ”