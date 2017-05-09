*A moment happened Monday night on “Dancing With the Stars,” courtesy of Fifth Harmony’s Kormani Kordei.

Her contemporary routine with partner Val Chmerkovskiy took inspiration from her experience being racially bullied on social media, complete with other dancers beating her down as Val helped her to break free.

In the video package before the dance, Kordei recalled the backlash after a recent interview she gave had been taken out of context. “People were calling me the N word,” she told Val. “It was really ugly.”

Kordei said the abuse also included photoshopped images of her being “whipped, beaten and hung.”

“I shouldn’t want to change the color of my skin or texture of my hair or the fact that I’m a woman,” the singer concluded, describing the loneliness she endured during the ordeal.

Kordei’s artistic interpretation of her pain received a perfect score and a standing ovation from the judges, including contemporary dance-hater Len Goodman, who said she left him “spellbound.”

Watch below:

Rodeo cowboy Bonner Bolton rode off into the sunset with the lowest votes, leaving contestants Kordei, Simone Biles, Rashad Jennings and David Ross to dance another day.