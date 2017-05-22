*The website OnlineCollegePlan.com has ranked the top 20 best online programs among Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

Based on the quality of education and flexibility, North Carolina A&T State University topped the list, with the site noting its “incredible quality of education” and “degree programs that are offered fully online and in an asynchronous format, allowing for a very customizable experience as students complete their program of choice.”

Another stand out in this college ranking is 17th ranked Claflin University in Orangeburg, SC. The school graduated Robert Charles Bates, the first black certified architect in the country. He went on to create an architectural program for the school, which was the first of its kind.

Here is the full college ranking in descending order:

20. Florida A&M University (Tallahassee, FL)

19. Xavier University of Louisiana (New Orleans, LA)

18. Fisk University (Nashville, TB)

17. Claflin University (Orangeburg, SC)

16. North Carolina Central University (Durham, NC)

15. Jackson State University (Jackson, MS)

14. Fayetteville State University (Fayetteville, NC)

13. Dillard University (New Orleans, LA)

12. Elizabeth City State University (Elizabeth City, NC

11. Morgan State University (Baltimore, MD)

10. Lincoln University (Jefferson City, MI)

9. Bluefield State College (Bluefield, WV)

8. Bowie State University (Prince George’s County, MD)

7. Hampton University (Hampton, VA)

6. Albany State University (Albany, GA)

5. Bethune-Cookman University (Daytona Beach, FL)

4. Tuskegee University (Tuskegee, AL)

3. Howard University (Washington D.C.)

2. Tougaloo College (Tougaloo Mississippi)

1. North Carolina A&T State University (Greensboro, NC)

See the ranking with full methodology at http://www.onlinecollegeplan.com/best-hbcu-online.