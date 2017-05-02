*Former President Barack Obama has commented on Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional appeal for Obamacare during Monday’s monologue, where he spoke about his newborn son’s emergency heart surgery.

As previously reported, the talk show host broke down while describing his son being born with congenital heart disease and needing the open heart surgery immediately. Kimmel noted that the story has a “happy ending,” saying the baby is now at home, and he’s “eating, he’s sleeping, he peed on his mother today when she was changing his diaper.”

Kimmel ended his monologue with a message to President Trump, who proposed a plan that would cut funding to the National Institute of Health by $6 billion. “And thank God our congressmen made a deal last night not to go along with that. They actually increased funding by $2 billion, and I applaud them for doing that,” Kimmel said.

Addressing Trump and Republican lawmakers’ attempts to appeal and replace Obamacare, including its protections for Americans with pre-existing conditions, Kimmel added, “No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child’s life.”

Today, Obama took to Twitter to reach out to Kimmel.

“Well said, Jimmy,” he wrote. “That’s exactly why we fought so hard for the ACA, and why we need to protect it for kids like Billy. And congratulations!”