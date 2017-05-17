*Guess what folks? Former President Barack Obama thinks President Trump is a “bullshitter.” Surprise, surprise. Who woulda ever thunk that about the Orange Cheeto?

It’s being reported that the former president reportedly told friends shortly after Election Day he thinks President Trump is a “bullshitter.”

“He’s nothing but a bullshitter,” Obama told two friends in November, according to People.

Reportedly Obama was referring to an election night phone call with Trump in which the new president talked about his “respect” for Obama. Yeah, right. If he said that, it was definitely a bunch of BS. And we all know why. For years Trump questioned Barack Obama’s birthplace and frequently accused him of intentionally working to hurt the U.S., including calling him the “founder” of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Asked how Obama’s opinion of Trump has changed since he’s been in office, one friend told People: “It hasn’t gotten any better.”

“He’s deeply concerned with what he’s seen,” a third source close to Obama reportedly said. “But he’s also optimistic and heartened that citizens aren’t just watching it happen but engaging with neighbors and elected representatives at town halls.”

Former Obama adviser David Axelrod said Obama is “very respectful of the appropriate role of a former president and that ex-presidents should not be looking over the shoulder of their successors and commenting on every decision.”

Former first lady Michelle Obama also reportedly expressed remorse to visitors in December after Trump’s victory, joking: “I’m going all black for the next couple of years.”

Even with all the super important ISH the A-hole in the White House is involved in right now, such as being on the verge of being impeached, we will not be surprised at all to see him respond with a stupid tweet. The countdown is on.