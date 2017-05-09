*Former President Barack Obama had jokes during his appearance at the Global Food Onnovation Summit in Milan on Tuesday.

Speaking with host Sam Kass, his former chef and the organization’s senior adviser for nutrition policy, No. 44 spoke about having to adjust to his new living accommodations in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood with wife Michelle and daughter Sasha.

“I actually have been enjoying being in my own house,” said the ex-POTUS of his eight-bedroom, 8,200-square-foot home, joking that it might be a bit cramped for the former first family.

“I have been fighting Michelle to get more closet space,” he cracked with a smile.

“Good luck with that,” Kass replied.

“I have been trying to figure out how the coffee maker works,” he said.

Obama, 55, said most of his time these days is spent on building his eponymous presidential center, and writing his third book.

Watch Obama’s full keynote speech at the event below: