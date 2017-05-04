*Former President Barack Obama’s White House photographer, who regularly uses his Instagram account to mock the Trump administration, marked the House GOP’s passage of their Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill today with a throwback to the day Democrats passed the Affordable Care Act.

“Someone had sent a message that ended with ‘your mother would be so proud,'” Pete Souza wrote.

Obama’s mom died of ovarian cancer, and according to Souza “spent her last days worrying whether insurance was going to cover some of the medical expenses because they might consider her cancer a pre-existing condition.”