*New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been missing organized team activity (OTA) practices this week, and Page Six says it’s all because of rapper, Iggy Azalea…allegedly his new girlfriend.

OTAs are voluntary, but the teams expect players to show up and almost all players do.

According to Page Six, Beckham’s string of absences started Monday, when he was spotted partying at Bowlero in Woodland Hills, Calif. with Azalea while his teammates were working out in New Jersey.

A source at the venue said, “They were with a small group of friends and rented the full venue out for their group, just having fun, bowling and eating throughout their visit.”

The source added that Beckham and Azalea were, “being romantic with each other throughout their outing, giggling and cozying up to each other.

“Odell showed up at 8.45 p.m. with three friends. At first he seemed like he wanted to remain private, he was bowling in his own lane, but later he started flirting with Iggy, they were sitting together away from the group, chatting and laughing. They all left together shortly before midnight.”

Beckham Jr., wearing black camo shorts with a black hoodie, stuck to iced water, the source added, but he and his group ate chicken skewers, chicken tenders, pigs in a blanket and assorted desserts.

Then on Wednesday, OBJ reportedly blew off another practice session to party with the rapper in LA.

Beckham himself doesn’t understand what all the fuss is all about. He tweeted on Wednesday “If they don’t have a story these days they’ll make one… I might get that tatted #staythecourse.”

He is expected to show up at the Giants training facility for today’s practice.