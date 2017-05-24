*After a heated bidding war, Nike re-signed New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in reportedly the richest shoe deal for an NFL player and about two times more than any previous deal Nike had with a football player, according to ESPN.com.

Terms were not disclosed, but sources with knowledge of the transaction say it’s for five years and worth in the neighborhood of $5 million a year. Under the terms, Beckham’s brand spokesman duties for Nike will expand to include campaigns outside of football.

The money soared to untold heights because Adidas jumped in, hoping to woo Beckham away from Nike, sources said. Nike had the right to match the offer, which it did.

A Nike spokesman said the company wasn’t commenting on the deal. The story was first reported by sneaker site NiceKicks.com.

“It was a long process,” Beckham’s agent, Zeke Sandhu, told ESPN. “This proved he’s an icon.”

Beckham drew special attention to the brand before every game last year, sporting customized Nikes enhanced by designer Troy Cole. One week, Beckham had Burberry Nikes; another week, it was a “Back to the Future” tribute. Every design seemingly spread like wildfire on social media before games.

The deal was done by Sandhu and Beckham Jr.’s mother, Heather Van Norman, who is his business manager.

On the field, Beckham is in the final year of his original four-year rookie deal with the Giants. He’s set to make $1,839,027 in 2017 — meaning Nike will pay him far more than the team.