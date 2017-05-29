*Dang, Mexican food restaurant Chipotle just can’t seem to get a break!

Ever since they were hit with the whole food poisoning claim in 2015, the restaurant chain has been struggling to get their financial footing back on track and convince former customers (I was one of ’em) that it’s safe to come back.

They were just beginning to recover financially before they were forced to put out a statement saying hackers have used malware to steal customer payment data from their restaurants over a three-week span.

The breach affects roughly 2,250 restaurants for varying amounts of time between March 24 and April 18, according to what spokesman Chris Arnold told Reuters via email.

This is scary for anyone who has returned to what I have always considered one of the tastiest providers of fresh Mexican cuisine.

