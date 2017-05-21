THE O’JAYS & VANESSA WILLIAMS CONFIRMED TO HEADLINE NEWPORT BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL, PRESENTED BY BANK OF THE WEST JUNE 2-4, 2017 AT THE HYATT REGENCY NEWPORT BEACH

*The Newport Beach Jazz Festival returns to the beautiful city of Newport Beach on June 2-4, 2017, presented by Bank of the West. Enjoy three spectacular days of world-class jazz, R&B and soul music at the picturesque property of the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach. Single Day and Weekend Passes are on sale now.

Each year, the Newport Beach Jazz Festival features a selection of the world’s top instrumental artists and inspiring vocalists, from music legends to rising stars – and this year is no exception. Leading an accomplished list of artists performing on this year’s bill is the legendary O’JAYS, VANESSA WILLIAMS, DAVID SANBORN, WEST COAST JAM featuring RICHARD ELLIOT, RICK BRAUN & NORMAN BROWN, and EUGE GROOVE, among many others. The beautiful outdoor setting provides the perfect backdrop to enjoy a weekend of music, food and fun.

The festival kicks off on Friday night at the Hyatt’s Back Bay Amphitheatre with a VIP concert and hosted reception featuring EUGE GROOVE. The intimate outdoor concert venue offers 1,000 seats within 100 feet from the stage, allowing fans to get up-close and personal with the artists. The festival heads down to the Back Bay Golf Course on Saturday and Sunday for two jam-packed days filled with the finest smooth jazz, R&B and adult contemporary music. Fans will be treated to 20 performances on two alternating stages of music, an International Food Court, eclectic Vendor Village, shade lounges, VIP hospitality and spectacular views of Newport Back Bay unmatched in Southern California.

Single Day and Weekend passes are on sale now at www.hyattfestival.tix.com.

NEWPORT BEACH JAZZ FESTIVAL • 2017 PERFORMANCE LINEUP

FRIDAY, JUNE 2:

Euge Groove Party

SATURDAY, JUNE 3:

Vanessa Williams

David Sanborn

Bobby Caldwell

DW3

Lindsey Webster and more to be announced

SUNDAY, JUNE 4:

The O’Jays

West Coast Jam: Richard Elliot, Rick Braun & Norman Brown featuring The West Coast Horns Kandace Springs

Foreign Affair Tour: Michael Lington, Marc Antoine & Alex Bugnon and more to be announced

94.7 The Wave will host the After-Hour Parties on Friday and Saturday evening, featuring music by DJ Jonathan Phillips in the Pacific Room (Friday at 8:00 p.m.) and Ray Jordan in the SHOR Bar (Saturday at 8:00 p.m.).



About Hyatt Regency Newport Beach

One of Newport Beach’s most esteemed resorts since 1962, the landmark Hyatt Regency Newport Beach recently undertook a complete reinvention that encompassed all aspects of the property – from the grand front drive, porte-cochere, and lobby, to its 407 guest rooms & suites, pools, extensive grounds and restaurants. Between the outdoor concert venues, luxurious resort amenities and stunning views that Newport Beach offers, this truly makes for a wonderful home to this annual music festival.

About Omega Events, Inc.

For the last two decades, Omega Events, Inc. has been a leader in live entertainment, bringing world-class musicians and their fans together at a variety of music festivals, winery concerts and special events. Omega Events’ team specializes in every aspect of event production, including talent buying, sponsorship, marketing, beverage sales, vendor relations, cash-management and concert production.

