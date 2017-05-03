*Whoa, I didn’t even know this man, but my god, what a way to go. I suppose playing a gig in your honor isn’t the worst scenario to leave this earth, but its certainly one your band mates and fans will never, ever be able to forget.

Not to mention your family.

Col. Bruce Hampton is an eccentric guitarist and singer known as the forefather of the jam band scene. He was actually performing at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre a day after his birthday for “Hampton 70: A Celebration of Col. Bruce Hampton.”

All of a sudden as he was playing, and he went down on one knee first, says a band member.

