+ Tamera Slid In Ayesha Curry’s DMs & Adrienne on Pressure to Talk About Ex After Break Up

*On Tuesday, May 30, “The Real” welcomes the first African American “Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay! The defense attorney and fan favorite on the last season of “The Bachelor” shares her dating deal breakers, the advice she got from her girlfriends and which celebrities she would give her final roses to.

Plus, the ladies keep it real when co-host Adrienne Houghton opens up on feeling the need to come clean about ending a previous relationship and Tamera Mowry-Housley admits she slid in Ayesha Curry’s DMs.

https://youtu.be/t7nppx3vVsQ

Tamera Mowry-Housley Slid In Ayesha Curry’s DMs

Adrienne Houghton On Pressure To Talk About Ex After Break Up

“Bachelorette” Rachel Lindsay Has Bieber Fever?!

Jeannie Mai: We know you can’t tell us who you’re going to give your final rose to, so if you had your choice of celebrity to give it to, who would it be?

Rachel Lindsay: Oh, that’s a good question. Well I can’t pick just one, so I would say, I’d give it to Justin Bieber.

Tamera Mowry-Housley: Okay.

Jeannie: Really?

Adrienne Houghton: Really, why?!

Jeannie: Explain.

Rachel: I just… I’m a big fan. I’m a big fan. He’s very talented.

Loni Love: Okay and who else?

Rachel: And [turns to co-host Loni] don’t get mad at me for this one, but…

Watch this episode — May 30th on The Real — check local listings.

Website: thereal.com

Twitter: @TheRealDaytime

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/therealdaytime

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/therealdaytime

Instagram: http://instagram.com/therealdaytime

Photo links and credit: Robert Voets /Warner Bros. Television

About The Real

THE REAL is a daily, one-hour Emmy® and NAACP Image Award nominated talk show on Fox Television Stations and in national syndication (check local listings), with a rebroadcast on cable network BET. Led by bold, diverse and outspoken Emmy® nominated hosts – Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley — these women reflect the home audience and unapologetically say what women are actually thinking. Their unique perspectives are brought to life through their candid conversations about topics ranging from their own personal lives to the news of the day to beauty, fashion and relationships. THE REAL is unlike other talk shows, since each of the hosts are admittedly a “work in progress,” and fearlessly invites the viewers into their lives. Their fresh points of view, youthful energy and passion have turned the traditional talk show on its head. Produced by Telepictures Productions and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, The Real originates from Los Angeles. Rachel Miskowiec (Good Morning America, Katie, The Tyra Banks Show, Judge Hatchett, The Ricki Lake Show) is Executive Producer.