*The question a lot of folks want to know is what’s the status of the relationship between Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks in the wake of the explosive “RHOA” reunion show where Porsha told the world that Phaedra told her that Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker wanted to drug Porsha in order to take advantage of her sexually.

“You know my uncle passed a couple of weeks ago and [Phaedra] did text me and offer her condolences,” Porsha told Gary, Headrack and Rickey Smiley on Dish Nation on Tuesday. “Besides that I haven’t talked to her.”

PORSHA SLAMS PHAEDRA’S MANIPULATION & LIES

While Porsha admits to still having a “soft spot” for Phaedra – despite lying about that whole Kandi drugging storyline – she says her former friend’s manipulation has caused such a deep riff that their relationship may never recover.

“[Phaedra] was like my best friend. Someone I talked to on the phone every single day,” Porsha said on Dish Nation on Tuesday. “And for me to feel like she had betrayed me like that. And the fact that I was sitting right there and watched her continue to lie on me about it. That’s the part I can’t get past and I don’t know if I ever will. Right now I just can’t talk to her.”

“Of course I have a soft spot for Phaedra. [But] it’s where you don’t want to be manipulated anymore. I just don’t want to hear anymore of it right now.”

“I may get to the point where I’m strong enough to where I can talk to her and maybe we can work it out. Right now it’s still so new to me. I haven’t even talked to the other girls.”

PORSHA ISN’T LOOKING TO BE FRIENDS WITH KANDI

The revelation of Phaedra Parks‘ lies isn’t bringing Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss any closer.Porsha – who used to be tight with Kandi (pictured about in 2014) – has opened up about the state of their relationship in the wake of Phaedra admitting to lying about Kandi wanting to drug Porsha.

“I apologized [to Kandi] because I just hated to even play a part in it at all,” Porsha said on Dish Nation on Tuesday. “I’m not throwing everything on Phaedra. I talked about some things. I said some things. Kandi said some things. So I apologized. Am I looking for a friendship? No, not at all.

“Some people you want to be friends with them again. Some people you’re just like, I’m going to let that stay where it’s at. So I’m not really looking for a friendship with her.”

