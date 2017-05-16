*Some black girl magic is happening in the executive suites at Paramount Pictures.

Syrinthia Studer, who had been serving as senior vp, marketing and acquisitions for the studio’s worldwide home media and TV licensing divisions, has been promoted to the role of executive vp, worldwide acquisitions, it was announced Tuesday by Marc Evans, president of the studio’s motion picture group, and Bob Buchi, president, worldwide home media distribution.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Studer will now be in charge of acquiring films for theatrical release, reporting to Evans, while she will report to Buchi on all worldwide home media acquisitions.

In her previous role at Paramount, Studer was responsible for a multi-picture relationship with IFC Films that included the home media release of the award-winning “Boyhood.”

Additionally, she previously oversaw the marketing and distribution of home media releases from Viacom brands Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, MTV and Paramount

“Syrinthia has led the charge for Paramount’s international film partnerships and acquisitions and has helped the company grow on a global scale,” Evans and Buchi said in a statement. “Her distribution and marketing efforts for the Viacom brands in the home media space were unparalleled and have provided an important integration throughout the company. We are happy to have her expand the role.”